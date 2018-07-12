Authority silent on investigation

THE Children’s Authority on Tuesday referred all questions regarding the death of 17-year-old Joshua Borneo to the police.

Borneo was found hanging intyhe bathroom of a child support centre in Valsayn last June. His mother Melanie Cruickshank-Belgrave is seeking answers about his death. In response to questions from Newsday, the Authority said only the Police Service is best positioned to give an update about the status of the criminal investigation into this matter.

“As with all matters relating to children or families who have come to its attention, the Authority is treating the matter with the sensitivity and confidentiality it deserves,” the Authority said.