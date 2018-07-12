Allyson acts for Marlene

MINISTER in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West has been appointed to act temporarily as Public Administration Minister. The announcement was made today in a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The statement said the Prime Minister advised President Paula Mae-Weekes that McDonald is unable to perform her duties by reason of illness. Dr Rowley asked the President to appoint West to act for McDonald with effect from today and continuing during her illness.

West will perform these duties in addition to her regular ministerial duties. Further details on McDonald's condition were expected to be provided at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's. The conference was scheduled to take place at 1 pm.