Woman ordered to perform 80 hours community service

A 20-year-old San Juan woman who told a magistrate that she smokes marijuana as a way to suppress her anger, was yesterday ordered to perform 80 hours of community service by a San Fernando magistrate.

“I was vex at the moment. And when I get vex that is the only think that keeps me calm.” Felicia Bachan told magistrate Alicia Chankar presiding in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Bachan was charged with her friend Antonio Jirod, 32, for possession of one gramme of marijuana. They pleaded guilty to the charge. Jirod was also charged with driving without a driver’s permit and insurance.

Prosecutor Ramdath Phillip told the court on Monday, police stopped a car along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in San Fernando. The court heard Jirod was the driver and Bachan was the front seat passenger.

Attorney Chantal Paul who represented Bachan said her client was a first time offender. Paul said her client admitted to using drugs occasionally. The magistrate told the accused woman she had her whole life ahead of her and should not be using drugs.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky who represented Jirod said his client was married with two children. His wife, the attorney said was not present in court.

Lucky said Bachan and his client are friends. On the charge of possession of marijuana Jirod was fined $500 in default 30 days hard labour.

On the charge of driving without a permit he was fined $500 in default 30 days hard labour. On the charge of driving without an insurance he was fined $3,000 in default six months.