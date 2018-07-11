PM: Marlene seriously ill

Marlene Mc Donald

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday disclosed that Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald is “seriously ill.” Rowley made this disclosure during an interview on I 95.5 FM.

The Prime Minister said he was surprised by McDonald’s illness. While he has not visited the Port of Spain South MP, Rowley said he has been receiving reports about her condition. Rowley wished McDonald “speedy recovery.” McDonald was hospitalised earlier this month for an undisclosed illness.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said McDonald is warded at St Clair Medical Centre. Less than a month ago, McDonald was treated at Port of Spain General Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell during a Cabinet meeting on June 14. She underwent CT scans and blood tests. There were reports that her blood sugar level had dropped.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said then doctors had ruled out a heart attack or stroke.

McDonald was transferred to Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope for further tests and kept overnight before being discharged on June 15. McDonald replaced La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie as Public Administration and Communications Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in April.