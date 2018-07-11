Miguel Lashley returns home

Miguel Lashley, a 24-year-old real estate agent, who was reported missing since June 20, has returned to his Mason Hall home.

Newsday Tobago understands that Lashley returned home on Monday morning. His mother, Gail Thomas confirmed that her son had returned home but declined to divulge any further information.

Lashley was reported missing by Thomas, who said that he told his father that he would be back in two days’ time.

In a telephone interview with Newsday Tobago on Saturday, Thomas said all she wanted was to have her son back home. She said that she had been calling his phone, as well as sending text messages, but the 24-year-old never responded. However, she was hopeful that he would be found alive and well.

ACP Garfield Moore said that he could not confirm that Lashley was actually found, however, he promised to look into the matter.