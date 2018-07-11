Galleons Passage leaves Cuba

THE MV Galleons Passage has left Cuba. National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) president Esther Farmer informed Newsday yesterday of the vessel’s departure. Farmer said there were no issues with the vessel before it left on its journey to TT.

A subsequent statement from Nidco confirmed the Galleons Passage’s depature from the Damex Shipyard in Santiago de Cuba. Nidco said weather permitting, the Galleons Passage is estimated to arrive in TT next Monday, July 16. This was the arrival date given recently by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. In an interview on I 95.5 FM, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Galleons Passage, TT Spirit and TT Express (when it returns from dry docking) will service the seabridge while arrangements are made to acquire new fast ferries for the seabridge.

Communications Minister Stuart Young said representatives from Australian shipbuilders Austal and Incat will be in TT today to discuss proposals for fast ferries and a Cape Class vessel for the Coast Guard.