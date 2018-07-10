Writers team up for UK book launch

CARIBBEAN writers at home and in the UK will meet in an evening of celebration at the UK launch of Thicker Than Water being hosted by Arvon on July 19 at the Free Word Centre, London.

The stories, poems and memoirs in this anthology tackle everything that’s most complicated and thrilling about family and history in the Caribbean –difficult parents and lost children, unfaithful spouses and spectral lovers, mysterious ancestors and fierce bloodlines, said a media release. Thicker Than Water shows us how a new generation of Caribbean authors addresses perennial questions of love, betrayal, and memory in small places where personal and collective histories are often troublingly intertwined.

The book had its Caribbean and international launch at the 2018 NGC Bocas Lit Fest in Port of Spain.

For the London launch of this collection organisers have paired up five readers in the UK, all well-known writers themselves, with five writers living in the Caribbean who appear in this new anthology. The anthology includes new works of fiction, memoir, and poems by some of the best new writers to have emerged in the last few years, all finalist of the groundbreaking Hollick Arvon Caribbean Writers Prize.

Among them are Barbara Jenkins, 2013 fiction winner of the prize, read by Kerry Young; 2014 non-fiction winner Diana McCaulay read by Colin Grant; Richard Georges read by Anthony Joseph; Shivanee Ramlochan read by Karen McCarthy Woolf; Hazel Simmons McDonald read by Courttia Newland.