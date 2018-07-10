Where are the cameras?: Homicide investigators not aware of CCTV at boardwalk

Bhoe Tewarie. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.

Senior investigators in the Homicide Bureau Region 1 said they were not aware of any CCTV cameras around the Chaguaramas Boardwalk, as they continued inquiries into Sunday's triple murder.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, investigators said they did not see any cameras near where the shooting happened, but were continuing investigations, interviewing witnesses and working closely with Western Division Police.

They said no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but were committed to finding the perpetrators.

Officers of the Western Division said while they did not set-up police check points on the road leaving Chaguaramas after the murders, they could confirm there was "adequate police action" at the scene.

Yesterday, former Planning and Development Minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie queried why investigators were not using footage from CCTV cameras placed along the peninsula during his tenure in 2014 through a Facebook post.

He later questioned what had become of these cameras.