TSTT services restored after cable break

A major break in a TSTT fibre optic cable in the Chaguaramas area on Monday afternoon caused a temporary disruption in all mobile data and internet services, says Graeme Suite, senior manager of public relations and external affairs at TSTT.

In a brief telephone interview, Suite said the issue started between 2pm and 3pm, and crews were dispatched to conduct repairs.

In a release on its Facebook page bmobile reported restoration work for mobile data and broadband services were completed at approximately 7pm on Monday and all services had been reactivated. The company said it regretted the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

On social media on Monday night a number of people from areas such as Chaguanas, Woodbrook and St Augustine complained that their service had not yet been restored. One poster said her internet was restored at 9.15pm.