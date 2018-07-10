Ragoonath urges Harvard cricketers to dream big
FORMER TT and West Indies cricketer Suruj Ragoonath has urged Harvard’s young cricketers to dream big, believe and work hard. He made his remarks at the Harvard Club Award ceremony held at the club’s premises in Port of Spain on June 24.
Cricketers were awarded for their achievements throughout the season, which included prizes for best fieldsman, most improved, best bowler and best batsman.
Ragoonath, an ex-opening batsman, in his address to the cricketers encouraged them to aim high. “You must dream big and set goals and there has to be belief. Not only do you set dreams, believe in your dream and the belief is exemplified by your actions.
The action is the commitment to working hard and training hard.”
Ragoonath said sport is not just a career, but it helps people develop character.
The ex-TT Cricket Board CEO added, “Sport gives a young person not only a career option whether it is athletics, football or cricket, it also instils discipline in an individual that causes them to think differently and to conduct themselves in a manner that is more productive and purposeful. They can contribute positively to the development of not only their environment, but their personal lives as well.”
HONOUR ROLL:
Net Five (youngest age group)
Single wicket runner up - Matthew Charles
Single wicket champion - Jayden Feeles
Best fieldsman - Matthew Charles
Most improved - Joshua Maraj
Best bowler - Brendon Sadaphal
Best batsman - Jayden Feeles
Most outstanding - Jander Castanada
Net Four
Single wicket runner up - Ethan John
Single wicket champion - Sydney Dimsoy
Most improved - Akim Mitchell
Best bowler - Rhyan Mohammed
Best batsman - Ethan John
Most outstanding - Ricardo Persad
Net Three
Single wicket runner up - Tyrel Khanai
Single wicket champion - Garvin Bruce
Best bowler - Akash Singh
Batting Prize - Garvin Bruce
Best batsman - Tyrel Khanai
All round performance - Kyrel Marryshaw
Most outstanding - Tyrel Khanai
Net One
Single wicket runner up - Darius Singh
Single wicket champion - Ravi Kadoo
Most improved - Nathaniel Lequay
Best fieldsman - Keron Jacob
Most disciplined - Darell Murray
Most outstanding - Ravi Kadoo
Challenge Trophies
Net Five - Zander Castanada
Net Four - Ricardo Persad
Net Three - Tyrel Khanai
Net Three-Five: Tyrel Khanai
