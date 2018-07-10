Ragoonath urges Harvard cricketers to dream big

Some of the top performers at the Harvard Club Cricket Awards with their medals and trophies. At the back is guest speaker Suruj Ragoonath, former TT and West Indies opener.

FORMER TT and West Indies cricketer Suruj Ragoonath has urged Harvard’s young cricketers to dream big, believe and work hard. He made his remarks at the Harvard Club Award ceremony held at the club’s premises in Port of Spain on June 24.

Cricketers were awarded for their achievements throughout the season, which included prizes for best fieldsman, most improved, best bowler and best batsman.

Ragoonath, an ex-opening batsman, in his address to the cricketers encouraged them to aim high. “You must dream big and set goals and there has to be belief. Not only do you set dreams, believe in your dream and the belief is exemplified by your actions.

The action is the commitment to working hard and training hard.”

Ragoonath said sport is not just a career, but it helps people develop character.

The ex-TT Cricket Board CEO added, “Sport gives a young person not only a career option whether it is athletics, football or cricket, it also instils discipline in an individual that causes them to think differently and to conduct themselves in a manner that is more productive and purposeful. They can contribute positively to the development of not only their environment, but their personal lives as well.”

HONOUR ROLL:

Net Five (youngest age group)

Single wicket runner up - Matthew Charles

Single wicket champion - Jayden Feeles

Best fieldsman - Matthew Charles

Most improved - Joshua Maraj

Best bowler - Brendon Sadaphal

Best batsman - Jayden Feeles

Most outstanding - Jander Castanada

Net Four

Single wicket runner up - Ethan John

Single wicket champion - Sydney Dimsoy

Most improved - Akim Mitchell

Best bowler - Rhyan Mohammed

Best batsman - Ethan John

Most outstanding - Ricardo Persad

Net Three

Single wicket runner up - Tyrel Khanai

Single wicket champion - Garvin Bruce

Best bowler - Akash Singh

Batting Prize - Garvin Bruce

Best batsman - Tyrel Khanai

All round performance - Kyrel Marryshaw

Most outstanding - Tyrel Khanai

Net One

Single wicket runner up - Darius Singh

Single wicket champion - Ravi Kadoo

Most improved - Nathaniel Lequay

Best fieldsman - Keron Jacob

Most disciplined - Darell Murray

Most outstanding - Ravi Kadoo

Challenge Trophies

Net Five - Zander Castanada

Net Four - Ricardo Persad

Net Three - Tyrel Khanai

Net Three-Five: Tyrel Khanai