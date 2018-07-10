Mini mart owners robbed of cash, cigarettes

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A Wallerfield couple was robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and other items from their Jacob Hill mini mart shortly after 6 am today.

According to sources, Michael Wilson, owner and operator of Happy Shoppers mini-mart was conducting business with a bread salesman when he and his wife were confronted by two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass.

Sources said the bandits, whose faces were covered with bandanas, emptied the cash register and took a quantity of phone cards and cigarettes which are believed to be valued in the thousands of dollars. The bandits also took the DVR for the CCTV cameras.

Officers of the Northern Division are continuing enquiries.