Men caught dumping chicken waste fined

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

TWO workers of a poultry depot who were caught dumping chicken waste along a road in Barrackpore were ordered to pay a total of $6,000 in fines.

Shazard Mohammed and Jurrusha Mahabir pleaded guilty to littering in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

On Monday around 9pm, estate constable Bastien and Cpl Ramdass of the Petrotrin police were on mobile patrol when they saw Mohammed and Mahabir emptying several bags from a truck along the road. The bags had chicken waste and sawdust.

Questioned by the magistrate, Mohammed said it was the first time he had dumped waste.

The magistrate told Mohammed and Mahabir what they did was a deliberate act and fined them each $3,000 or in default six months' imprisonment. They were given a month to pay the fines.