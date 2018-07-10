Man shot dead in Malabar

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Malabar on Monday night.

Gary Constantine was on Joseph Avenue liming with friends when a man approached and shot him several times, then ran away.

Northern Division police were called and officers including Cpl Sookram WPC Joseph, and PCs Mohan, Modeste, Lee and Williams went to the scene.

When they got there, they found Constantine bleeding on the side of the road.

Police took him to the Arima Health Facility where he died.

Newsday attempted to speak with relatives today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, but they said they were too distraught to be interviewed.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 291, as compared to 261 for the same period last year.