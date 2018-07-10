Lovell to students: You are not Third World

READY TO LEAD: Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis (centre left) and Education Minister Anthony Garcia are flanked by a group of students representing this country at the UNESCO Summer Programme during a visit yesterday to the ministry's offices in Port of Spain.

MINISTER in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis has urged students to never think of themselves as "third world."

He was speaking with Newsday today after he and Education Minister Anthony Garcia met 12 young people who will be participating in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Summer programme at the ministry's offices in Port of Spain. The group, whose ages range from 14 to 22, will be in Maryland, US from Sunday to July 28 for the leadership conference.

Lovell said the ministry assisted with funding to help the group reach Maryland where they will interact with children from 37 other countries.

"At the end of it, we have ten budding leaders who would have upskilled and would have built relationships and had interactions with different cultures. They will come back and lend whatever support they can to other students and the system in terms of education."

Francis said he has always tried to tell students the world would tell them they are third world, developing or second class or give that impression.

"But when you live in a country like ours, where you are so culturally astute because we are so cosmopolitan, then you have a lot of abilities and knowledge that you don't even know you have. So you find that Trinidadians and Tobagonians, when we go all over the world, we don't feel out of place because we can relate to that different culture – there is someone here who looks like that or has a similar culture. We tend to assimilate everywhere very easily.

"So when you go up to the States don't be afraid that somehow they are superior to you or that you are inferior. You will find that when you meet them there are many things that you know innately that they have no concept of."

Sian Yearwood, 16, who graduated from Form 5 at the Arima Central Secondary School, said she found out about the programme from her mother, project coordinator Melissa Figueroa. She said she was very happy and excited to represent TT.

Yearwood will be participating in the Model UN where participants are assigned countries to research and discuss different topics such as child brides and women in politics.

Jaden Thomas, 15, of Fatima College, and one of three boys in the group, will be participating in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) component that will feature a number of assignments including building a model car that runs on solar power. The schools represented included St Joseph Convent, St Joseph; Holy Cross College; Presentation College, Chaguanas and St Augustine.

Figueroa said to choose the participants, there was a meeting at the mayor's office in Arima and the word was also spread through social media. She expressed hope the young people would build networks and forge friendships.