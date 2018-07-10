Lee Assang overcomes Wong to reach Sagicor semis

Yin Lee Assang hit a forehand at a previous tennis tournament.

YIN LEE Assang overcame a tough test from Cameron Wong to prevail in a three-set thriller, in a girls under-16 singles quarter-final match, as the Sagicor-sponsored Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Lee Assang, the top seed, rallied from a set down to oust Wong 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 to move on to the semi-final round.

Another seeded player in the girls under-16 booked a place in the last four, as Keesa Lee Young withstood the challenge of Shauna Valentine to triumph 6-2, 5-7, 10-4.

Second seed Kelsey Leitch was unable to move past the last eight, as she fell to a 3-6, 7-5, 11-9. Isabel Abraham, the third seed, was sent packing by Aalisha Alexis 6-2, 6-3.

Action resumes today from 9 am.

Other Scores:

Singles –

Boys Under-10 semi-finals: Jordell Chapman bt Liev Khan 4-1, 4-0; Benjamin Harragin bt Adam Mackenzie 5-3, 5-4(5).

Boys Under-10 semi-finals consolation: Rizwan Mohammed bt Samuel Hinkson 6-3; Finn De Freitas bt Jovan Charles 6-2.

Boys Under-12 quarter-finals: Leeum Chan Pak bt Jaylon Chapman 5-4, 1-4, 10-4; Nathen Martin bt Alexander Merry 4-1, 4-2; James Hadden bt Zachery Byng 4-2, 4-1; Kale Dalla Costa bt Logan Hamel-Smith 4-0, 4-0.

Boys Under-12 quarter-finals consolation: Yohance Solomon bt Rajesh Sharma by walkover; Alex Chin bt Lucas Corbie 4-0, 4-0; Isaiah Boxhill bt Callum Koylass 5-4(4), 4-0; Yohance Solomon bt Isaiah Boxhill 4-0, 4-0; Daniel Jeary bt Ross Wortman 4-0, 4-1.

Girls Under-12 round-robin: Madeline D’Arcy bt Kiera Youssef 4-2, 4-2; Sydney Doyle bt Inara Chin Lee 4-0, 4-0.

Boys Under-14 quarter-finals: Saqiv Williams bt Nicholas Ready 6-4, 6-2; Jamal Alexis bt Andre Augustine 6-2, 6-2; Sebastien Byng bt Thomas Chung 6-4, 6-0; Sebastian Sylvester bt Tyler Hart 6-2, 6-3.

Boys Under-14 quarter-finals consolation: Dominic D’Arcy bt Kadeem Charles 4-0, 4-1; Tim Pasea bt Ryan Conyers 4-1, 4-1.

Girls Under-14 semi-finals: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph bt Ella Carrington 6-4, 6-4; Charlotte Ready bt Jordane Dookie 6-4, 6-4.

Girls Under-14 semi-finals consolation: Adalia Badroe bt Jade Ali 3-5, 4-2, 10-6.

Doubles –

Mixed Under-10 quarter-final: Sophie Abraham & Jordell Chapman bt Samuel Hinkson & Liev Khan 4-2, 5-3.

Boys Under-12 quarter-finals: Alex Chin & James Hadden bt Isaiah Boxhill & Callum Koylass 4-0, 4-1; Kale Dalla Costa & Daniel Jeary bt Logan Hamel-Smith & Ross Wortman 4-0, 4-0.

Boys Under-14 quarter-final: Sebastien Byng & Zachery Byng bt Andre Augustine & Dominic D’Arcy 6-3, 6-1; Tyler Hart & Tim Pasea bt Lorcan Chan Pak & Thomas Chung 6-3, 6-4.

Senior Boys quarter-finals: Brandon Gregoire & Jordan Mukerji bt Adam Escalante & Adam Scott 6-1, 6-2; Scott Hackshaw & Ethan Jeary bt Jaydon Alexis & Alijah Leslie 6-4, 7-5.

Senior Girls quarter-finals: Kryshelle Cudjoe & Shauna Valentine bt Aralia Blackman & Stephanie Sirju 6-2, 6-2; Aalisha Alexis & Maria Honore bt Victoria Koylass & Kimberly Sabga 6-1, 6-0.