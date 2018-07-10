Judge: No vests in my court, please

THE appearance of a defendant in court yesterday clad in a vest brought a sharp rebuke from Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor, but not to him but rather to the authorities in whose custody he was.

Mark Webster aka Abdool Fraser appeared on a charge of attempted murder in the Fourth Court of the Port of Spain High Court at a hearing for "cause,” that is, to see if defendants have attorneys and whether the police and attorneys are ready to proceed and to set a date for such. The judge handled Webster’s case, giving him a return date of October 8, and he left the courtroom. However Alexis-Windsor then gently but firmly chided the police officer on duty in court for the defendant’s attire. She said her criticism was not directed at the defendant who apparently was in custody and so not in control of his circumstances. She said she had waited until the defendant had left the court-room, and addressed herself to the police.

Alexis-Windsor said that between the police and prison authorities, both responsible for Webster, surely some arrangement could have been made to attire the defendant. “If he’s in prison he’s in the care of the police and prison.”

The police officer said the defendant had said he had some problems with his laundry.

“Ultimately you all are to blame,” said an unimpressed judge.

“Thank you, I’ll pass that on to my superiors,” replied the police officer.

“That sounds like ‘thank you very much, I will not do anything.”

The police officer said Webster had been allowed into court because the authorities did not want to miss his court date. Alexis-Windsor said, “I will not penalise him and say he can’t be heard. But when you are loading someone into a prison van, something must be done (to ensure he’s suitably attired.)”