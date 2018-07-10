Huge turnout for Isa’s funeral

Club Sando footballers carry the casket of former TTFA director of football Muhammad Isa at his funeral at Point Fortin RC yesterday.

THERE WAS a huge turnout of past and present national footballers at the funeral of ex-national coach and director of football at the TT Football Association (TTFA), Muhammad Isa.

The funeral took place yesterday at the Point Fortin RC Church, Cap de Ville, Point Fortin.

The 69 year old Isa died from stomach complications at the San Fernando General Hospital on July 2.

Among those at his funeral were current national men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence and his assistant Stern John, TT youth team coach Russell Latapy, former TT defender Cyd Gray and midfielder Clint Marcelle.

Isa’s son Kevon delivered the eulogy at the service, which was led by Fr Gerald Bernier.

Mayor of Point Fortin Abdon Mason, former Fyzabad MP Arthur Sanderson and ex-SWMCOL executive chairman Ray Brathwaite were also present.

Isa, who was a member of the police from 1974-1998, held coaching roles at Police FC, Trintoc Sports Club and Joe Public at the local club level, as well as San Fernando Technical Institute and St Benedict’s College at the secondary-school level.

During a brief stint as TT coach, he guided the national men’s team to the 1994 Shell Caribbean Cup.

Isa was buried at the Point Fortin Public Cemetery.