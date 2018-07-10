Cops net robbery suspects, phones, rifle

Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Strike Team police found a Russian SKS 7.62 rifle in a bushy area during a patrol shortly before 4.30 am today.

PC Omadathfound the weapon in Straker Village, Picton Road, Laventille. No one was arrested.

However, two men were arrested in Straker Village for their alleged roles in a string of robberies in Chaguanas and Freeport. Police said one of the men, aged 25, was arrested when the police searched his home for guns, but instead found two cell phones which had been reported stolen by a Chaguanas mini-mart owner last month.

The other man,described as the getaway driver, aged 24, was arrested at his home nearby.

Both men were taken to the Freeport Police Station while Central Division police continue investigations.