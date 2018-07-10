Carenage residents fearful and outraged after triple murder

David Abdullah, MSJ Political Leader, speaks to Christopher Calder, Carenage resident and Activist, as he illustrates with his cellular phone, concerns that police resources was used to find a cell phone but killers and murders remain free in society, during the visit by MSJ leadership to the families of vicitims from the shooting incident on the Chagaramas Boadwalk, that left three dead and four persons injured. Upper Seaview Road, Carenage. Tuesday, July 10, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Residents of Sea View Terrace, Carenage, said they are frustrated by the slow response of authorities in arresting suspects of Sunday's triple murder, which they claim has crippled their community with fear.

Speaking at a walkabout with leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah this morning, Carenage resident Christopher Calder blasted leaders and senior police for what is seen as their lack of interest in the case, and called on residents to do their part in reporting crimes. He said a lack of employment opportunities in Carenage has prompted youths to commit crimes and urged leaders to invest in the community to restore peace and order.

Calder also said he is outraged about the resources used to find a phone belonging to the son of Finance Minister Colm Imbert and said such agencies would be better used in trying to find the killers.

Newsday also spoke to resident and MSJ activist Errol Burke, who said the community has been under an informal curfew since the murders, as residents are afraid of being outside after dark.

He lamented the absence of routine police patrols in the area and called on the authorities to step up operations to reduce growing violence.