Burnt body found in Fyzabad

File photo

The partially-burnt, decomposing body of a man was found in some bushes behind a bar in Fyzabad this morning.

The body was discovered around 8.30am about 100 feet behind L&M bar on the main road in Pepper Village, Fyzabad.

Police say they believe the man was of African descent.

South Western policesay the body does not fit the description of any missing people in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.