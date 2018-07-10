Africa Film TT screenings

A scene from the film Supa Modo.

BILLED as an evening of film, fashion and festivity, the Africa Film TT (AFTT) festival will opens on July 23 and runs through to July 29 at the Brian Lara Promenade, Central Bank Auditorium, Little Carib Theatre, Akimbo, UWI Film Programme Studio and Digicel IMAX.

The fourth annual AFTT gets going with the Caribbean premiere of L’Orage Africain – African Storm, the award-winning film by Sylvestre Amoussou of Benin.

In addition to screening an exceptional line-up of films for both adults and children, AFTT director, Asha Lovelace also addresses the millennials’ affinity for technology and focuses on meeting the digital expectations of today’s audience, said a media release.

“We are happy to entertain and educate through African films but we want to truly understand our patrons’ interests and give them a social space to connect amongst themselves and with the festival organisers beyond the screenings,” Lovelace said a the release.

AFTT is shifting its focus to creating a friendly and active online space via social media and delivering an experience that honours the connections we share with the African continent, the release said.

Through AFTT Jr, the festival will host films geared toward youth, children and family. AFTT Jr will feature engaging, entertaining and age-appropriate programming from the African continent and its diaspora – with films from Kenya, Swaziland, Senegal, Lesotho and more. One such feature, Supa Modo will screen on July 27 from 11am-1pm and July 28 at 12 pm and 2pm at the Little Carib Theatre, corner of Robert and White Streets, Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

The film focuses on when a terminally-ill girl returns home from the hospital, and with just months to live, her village rallies together to fulfill her dreams of becoming a superhero, persuading her she has special powers and casting her as the star of her very own movie.

Directed by Likarion Wainaina, Supa Modo is a tender, bittersweet fable about a suffering mother who’s determined to bring joy to her daughter’s last days.

Veteran actors Marrianne Nungo and Nyawara Ndambia starring alongside newcomer Stycie Waweru in an eye-opening debut. The AFTT is an annual film festival that showcases the best of contemporary and classic films from the African continent.

It represents the beginning of a sound and mutually beneficial alliance with this diverse and magnificent world of African film. The creators in this industry have masterfully developed an aesthetic that defines the tone, landscape, colour, complexity and beauty of this territory for foreign audiences.