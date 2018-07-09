U17s open cricket title defence against Bajans

Surujdath Mahabir

TT will bowl off the defence of their Under-17 title when the Cricket West Indies Regional 50-over Tournament gets underway with three matches scheduled from 9.30 am, today.

The hosts come up against Barbados at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and have named a strong team for the competition, which will run until July 17.

TT manager Surujdath Mahabir is satisfied with the team’s preparations leading into the tournament, which included a nine-wicket win over the Windward Islands’ Under-17 team.

“Preparations have been going well. The only problem has been the weather, but we still got in a few sessions along with a couple practice games especially against the Under-19s and the boys have been doing well. We also played a practice game against the Windwards which we won convincingly,” Mahabir said.

The TT manager said the team is equipped to perform well in all areas, “We have a very balanced team, but our bowling has always been our strength. We have very good batsmen in this team as well so we expect them to do well.”

The TT bowling will be led by fast bowler Jayden Seales and spin duo Nicholas Ali and Sameer Ali (not related). Rivaldo Ramlogan, Leonardo Julien and Tariq Mohammed are among the leading batsmen.

Also, in action today will be Guyana against the Windwards at the National Cricket Centre in Couva; and Leeward Islands against Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California.

TT Under-17 Squad

Antonio Gomez (captain), Ryan Bandoo, Leonardo Julien, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Darren Samlal, Anderson Mahase, Nicholas Ali, Leon Basanoo, Sameer Ali, Tariq Mohammed, Isaiah Gomez, Aaron Bankey, Jayden Seales, Vanir Maharaj, Surujdath Mahabir (manager), Gregory Davis (coach)

Fixtures (9.30 am)

Today

TT vs Barbados, Brian Lara Stadium

Guyana vs Windwards, National Cricket Centre (NCC)

Leewards vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park

Thursday

Windwards vs Barbados, Gilbert Park

TT vs Jamaica, NCC

Leewards vs Guyana, Brian Lara Stadium

Saturday

Barbados vs Jamaica, Brian Lara Stadium

Windwards vs Leewards, NCC

TT vs Guyana, Gilbert Park

Monday

Leewards vs Barbados, NCC

Guyana vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park

TT vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium

July 17

Guyana vs Barbados, NCC

TT vs Leewards, Gilbert Park

Jamaica vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium