Time to improve and rebrand PTSC

THE EDITOR: After a seven-year hiatus from using the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) buses, I would have imagined that several changes would have been made to improve service to its customers. Sadly, it was a thought wasted.

Breaking a vow not to return to suffering in long lines, poor customer service, lack of comfort and dirty, smelly buses, I resumed utilising the service about a month ago (all thanks to the current financial position in which our economy finds itself).

The PTSC, which thankfully provides transportation at a reduced cost to customers, is however failing to modernise and capitalise on this lucrative industry.

Imagine PTSC for years has been procuring buses with radio and television capability but commuters are forced to listen to the sounds of head-splitting revs and horns of the buses or the unnecessary conversation that the driver chooses to have with his favourite passenger(s). If only the drivers would put as much effort and focus in driving a bit faster, perhaps they would actually arrive at their destinations on time.

And after an exhausting day at work or school, you are then made to stand at City Gate, or any other hub, in the unbearable heat in a congested, pigeon-infested area. Once on the bus, many commuters find solace and comfort with the complementary “dust pillow,” otherwise known as the window, to rest.

On a more serious note, PTSC could become a conduit for culture and the arts. It can use its platforms to showcase local shows or promote local music. Or it can be a positive meeting space for young people through Wi-Fi hotspots on the bus – as is done with maxi-taxis. Or what about creating a mobile app so that commuters can track buses as they head to their destinations.

Also, PTSC must take the safety of the public seriously and retire those dinosaur buses which have no place on our nation’s road. And maybe even reduce the staff at the information booth at City Gate and replace them with a computer because they can almost never provide any helpful information.

While there are a few positives that the management can boast about, there is an obvious need to improve and rebrand PTSC to attract more customers.

RYAN NANTON via e-mail