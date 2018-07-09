Surrender isnot the answer

THE EDITOR: I resist the ridiculous suggestion to surrender, accept defeat and run as being suggested by the president of the National Parent-Teacher Association, Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh, for the Success/Laventille Secondary School because of incidents of crime in the community.

I pray for the safety of the teachers and their students, especially those who live and have to travel within these communities, but is that the best solution? To allow criminals to take over?

I am shocked to hear Boodoosingh, a former principal and one who should know that a school is the beacon of a community and also that every community needs a school, saying it is a good idea to remove the children and build a new school in a different location.

I understand there are about 29 schools in those communities with an estimated student population of over 6,000. What about these students and their teachers?

A total community and stakeholder approach must be adopted to save these communities. I know the Education Ministry has been collaborating with the police and the National Security Ministry to ensure the safety of these children. This must be strengthened and the police especially must have more regular patrols near these schools.

MARY BRAMBLE, Port of Spain