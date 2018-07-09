Sandy still in PoSGH

Hilton Sandy

Former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) member and representative for Roxborough/ Delaford Hilton Sandy, 72, is still in the neurosurgical ward of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Last Tuesday, sources said Sandy was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, after complaining of feeling unwell.

It is reported that Sandy was experiencing bleeding in the brain and had to be flown to Trinidad for further medical care.

Sources said THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington was in close contact with the hospital and was awaiting a report on Sandy’s condition.

Carrington could not be contacted by phone on Monday.

Last Thursday, during an impromptu press conference, members of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) expressed their concern for the full recovery of Sandy, who served as Secretary of the Division of Works and Public Utilities.

During the 2013 THA election campaign, Sandy was heavily criticised for comments about “a Calcutta ship” arriving from Trinidad, if the People’s Partnership government took office. The Tobago Organisation of the People party, a member of the PP coalition, and contender in the THA election, described Sandy’s remarks were racist. He subsequently apologised.

On September 21, 2013, Sandy suffered a stroke and was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition at the Scarborough General Hospital.

In August 2015, Sandy was ordered by the Tobago High Court to vacate his matrimonial home at New Providence Road, Riseland Trace in Carnbee after a domestic violence complaint brought by his 32-year-old wife Candice Chang-Sandy.