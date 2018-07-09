Rotten juice

THE EDITOR: I recently purchased a tin of orange juice from a supermarket costing $11. On opening the can the smell of rotten orange was very present. I had to discard the drink. Drinking “rotted fruit juice” can be harmful. Money was lost.

Manufacturers get all kinds of incentives from the State yet quality is often below standard. But these same people will complain that their product is not penetrating the global market and they therefore want more government incentives such as no taxation on input.

Quality inspectors should randomly visit and sample products manufactured in TT so we can get the best quality.

HEZRON VIALVA, Penal