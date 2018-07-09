Nurse may have been arguing with boyfriend before accident

Shana Isaac

A lover's spat may have been the reason behind an early-morning accident which claimed the life of 29-year-old nurse Shana Isaac at the Valencia Bypass on Sunday.

According to reports, Isaac was picked up by her boyfriend Franklin Meyers, from the Sangre Grande General Hospital after completing her shift shortly before 2.30 pm.

Meyers told the police an argument broke out during the ride home, and Isaac grabbed the steering wheel of the Kia Cerato causing him to lose control and crash into a concrete median.

Isaac sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the Arima District Health Facility. Meyers sustained minor injuries and was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he is expected to be discharged today.

Meyers who works as a DJ for Red 96.7 FM has received an outpouring of condolences from the entertainment and broadcasting communities over social media for his loss.

One of the emergency medical team workers who went to the scene of the accident is believed to be a close friend of Isaac and was severely traumatised, having left her friend alive and well at the hospital mere minutes before the accident.

Officers of the Arima police station who are investigating the crash were expected to examine the brake impressions near the crash scene.