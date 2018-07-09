‘Ketchup’ and Greene charged with robbing family

Two men have been charged with four counts of robbery with violence against a South Oropouche family.

The Police Service, in a statement this morning, said 18-year-old Joshua Deonarine, also known as “Ketchup” of Carli Bay, California, and 20-year-old Simeon Lucas Greene of Teelucksingh Street East Extension, California, were arrested on July 3 by officers of the Oropouche/Fyzabad CID, Oropouche Police Station and Siparia CID. The charges were laid by PC Nigel Ramnarine.

The four victims were at their home when four men, each armed with a gun, entered the family’s home through an unlocked door around 9.30 pm on July 2.

The men tied up the victims and ransacked the house. They stole several items and escaped in a vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing, and are being supervised by Sgt Rishi Ramsaran of the Oropouche/Fyzabad CID.