JSC examines public sector investment

THE Committee on Public Administration and Appropriations will examine the implementation of the public sector investment programme when it sits at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Centre from 2 pm on Wednesday.

The committee is chaired by Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George. Other members of the committee include Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, Opposition Senator Wade Mark and Independent Senator Jennifer Raffoul.

The House of Representatives sits today from 1.30 pm to debate a notification to approve the nomination of Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip to be appointed as Commissioner of Police.