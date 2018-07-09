Isa’s funeral today at Pt Fortin RC Church

Muhammad Isa

THE FUNERAL service for Muhammad Isa will take place at the Point Fortin Roman Catholic Church from 10 am today.

Isa, a former technical director of the TT Football Association (TTFA), held the position of director of football up until the time of his passing last Monday.

Isa, born on December 21 1948, first attended the Point Fortin Intermediate Roman Catholic School from 1953-1963 before moving on to St Benedict’s College for the period 1963-1966.

He was a member of the TT Police Force from 1974-1998. He was also a coach with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs between 1998-2015.

Isa was named TTFA Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1994 and helped Police FC earn “Team of the Year” award that same year after guiding the team to the FA Trophy crown in ’94. He also led Police to the Caribbean title in the CONCACAF Club Championship in 1991 and was a coach of the national men’s team that captured the 1994 Shell Caribbean Cup.

Prior to that, he led Trintoc Sports Club as coach, guiding them to the National League and FA Trophy titles in 1986. The year before he also led Trintoc to the FA Trophy title and in 1987, he guided Trintoc to the National League and FA Trophy titles.

His first major title as a coach came in 1975 when he led Police FC to the National FA Trophy title.

He also served as coach of San Fernando Technical Institute, carrying them to the National Colleges League title in 1985 and St Benedict’s College to the National Intercol title in 1998.

He was also a coaching instructor for the TTFA dating back to 2006 and was a member of the TTFA Technical Advisory Committee in 1996 and was the Technical Director of the South Zone and Centre for Excellence for 1997 to the time of his passing.