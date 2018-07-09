Health, security my priorities UNC by-election candidate says

Pensioner Rosie Toolaram interacts with Dr Vinash Radhykissoon during a free health fair at the UNC Constituency Office on Third Street, Barataria on Sunday.

UNITED National Congress (UNC) Candidate for Barataria Sharon Maraj-Dharam said affordable healthcare and security of the community are among priority issues she would tackle if elected as councillor for the area. She pledged to work alongside residents to ensure their needs are being met.

Maraj-Dharam made the remarks while speaking with Newsday at a free health clinic at the Barataria constituency office on Third Avenue on Sunday. She said healthcare continues to assume greater importance in the lives of Barataria residents, especially the elderly and lamented the absence of convenient and affordable institutions for residents.

She said if elected, she intended to make free health clinics a part of the community on a regular basis for all residents. “A lot of the people attending today’s clinic are elderly people who can’t go to the clinics we have or can’t find assistance to go to them so we hired a few cars to bring people to the clinic today. We’re offering free diabetes, cholesterol check-ups and full medical check-ups for all our constituents no matter their political persuasion.

“I hope if I get into council to continue these initiatives throughout the constituency maybe every three months because there are those who don’t have money and who can’t afford proper healthcare, so that’s what I hope comes out of today’s clinic.”

Maraj-Dharam added she was saddened by the murder of Aranguez taxi driver Baliram Boodlal Balgobin last Thursday and said while it did not happen in her own community, she feels the need to address crime and violence through a more community-based approach.

Citing the murder of 33-year-old Nevin Alexander last Tuesday, she said closer community ties and strong relations were crucial in fighting crime in Barataria.

“My campaign slogan is ‘Make Barataria safe again’, it’s something I take very seriously. Throughout Barataria we have crimes like theft and so on. I’m hoping throughout the community we can start looking out for each other.

“We have lost our sense of community, we have lost friendship in the area and everyone is so scared because they don’t know who to trust, but I’m hoping to get together with the people and let them know we all have to save our community. I would also like to talk to the police and see how best we can go about having a greater presence in the community,” Maraj-Dharam said.