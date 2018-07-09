Harold Phillip rejected as CoP Rowley: Misinformation, ‘hooey’ from Opposition

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

ACTING Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip’s nomination as Commissioner of Police was rejected by Parliament yesterday as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley slammed the Opposition for spreading misinformation and “hooey” about Government’s role in the process.

He was speaking yesterday as the House of Representatives considered the nomination of Phillip.

He said the Opposition wanted to blame Government for everything and say it was something Government did that resulted in this situation. He added while the Government was being accused of “bungling” the Government nor the Cabinet had any role and was following the law according to the order of merit list from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Rowley said with the law the order of merit list was valid for one year or must be exhausted before the process can be restarted but the Opposition was congratulating themselves they had made some discovery for the public interest.

“All they are talking is hooey.”

He said the Opposition wanted to create an issue where none existed and was confusing the public over and over.

“If we come three and four times we new names from the list we have to come.”

He added: “We understand we have to have a Commissioner of Police in place. You didn’t understand that for three years.”

He said Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal accused him of trying to interfere with the process but “no such thing happened” explaining that when one nominee is rejected the process returned to the PSC.

Rowley said if Government deviated from the process his Opposition colleagues would see them in court. He added that half the Opposition were saying to follow the law while the other half was calling for a new “flight plan.”

“You will not confuse this Government.”

He dismissed claims Government wanted to reintroduce prime minister’s veto power or have a new merit list.

He said the Opposition members had indicated their willingness to engage with Government to discuss the process so a Commissioner of Police could be appointed as quickly as possible and he was happy to hear that. He added the Opposition was calling for Government to abandon the existing law and change the Constitution.

“Play the same kind of game for the last two years. No thank you.” In piloting the debate Rowley spoke on events in the House last Friday and said there was a fair amount of confusion as to what happened.

“I checked and found out at the time, that this notification was not on the Order Paper. The only place that a resolution can be dealt with and dispensed with in this way is when it’s on the Order Paper. Until it gets on the Order Paper, the Government has nothing to do with respect to this affirmation. It has been put on the Order Paper this afternoon.”

Rowley stressed he would not do anything that would create a condition for a legal challenge to succeed against this Government “because we are trying to fix the law.”

He added: “The Government has no horse in this race.”

In the verbal vote of Phillip no one voted “yes” and some voices said “no.” Government had rejected the process by the Police Service Commission so the rejection of Phillip was inevitable.

- with reporting by Clint Chan Tack