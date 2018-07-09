Grief at Forensic Science Centre: Boardwalk massacre leaves baby fatherless

Kedel Osborne, 21, attempted to run away after last night's boardwalk massacre.

A heavy silence fell over the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning as the relatives of Andrew Francis, Kedel Osborne and Fabien Williams waited to identify the bodies of their loved ones after a shooting incident at the Chaguaramas boardwalk last night.

Speaking with Newsday at the centre today, Francis' common-law wife Patricia Chang said her three-week-old daughter, Asia, is now fatherless. She said she believes he was killed for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Francis, 39, who is from Mamoral Number 2, visited friends at the beach yesterday and was shot as gang members took aim at a group of limers just opposite his friends.

Francis' sister Margaret Logan told Newsday her brother was killed on the three-month anniversary of their mother's death and was hearbroken by the news.

Newsday spoke with board member of the Chaguaramas Development Authority Robert Cezaire who offered his condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to increase security at the boardwalk and throughout Chaguaramas.