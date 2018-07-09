Filipinos’ assets frozen under Anti-Terrorism Act

TWO Filipinos on an international terrorist watch list have been deemed terrorists under Trinidad’s Anti-Terrorism legislation and their assets have been ordered frozen by a high court judge.

Notice of the application under the Anti-Terrorist Act against Myrna Ajijul Mabanza and Abdul Patta Escalon Abu Bakar, both of the Philippines, was issued by the Office of the Attorney General, yesterday. Granting the order was Justice Nadia Kangaloo.

The procedure, which freezes the local assets of anyone deemed a terrorist, is merely a formality as the AG’s Office did not identify any assets belonging to the two.

Similar orders have been sought and granted to the Office of the AG declaring individuals and entities terrorists, freezing their funds, forfeiting terrorist property and bringing legal action against suspected international terrorists found in TT.

It is not certain what connection the two Filipinos have in TT, as the court order only said the two were listed on the United Nations security council sanctions list for ISIS and Al-Qaida.

Mabanza, a 27-year-old female student, with two addresses in the Philippines and two in Saudi Arabia, was said to be a facilitator for ISIS and Al-Qaida in Iraq.

Abu Bakar, 53, with addresses in both the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, was also said to be a facilitator for ISIS

The court’s order also requires the AG’s Office to serve the order on the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and have it gazetted and published in two daily newspapers. The court’s order will also be reviewed every six months.

Personal service of the order on the two was dispensed with by the court.