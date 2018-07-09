Fiber break causes TSTT mobile disruption

A MAJOR break in a fiber optic cable in the Chaguaramas area yesterday afternoon caused a temporary disruption in all mobile data and internet services, says Graeme Suite, senior manager of public relations and external affairs at TSTT.

In a brief telephone interview Suite said the issue started between 2pm and 3pm yesterday. He said crews had been dispatched to conduct repairs.

In an earlier media release TSTT apologised for any inconvenience.

On social media yesterday a number of people complained about difficulties in contacting TSTT customer service but TSTT said the issue was because so many calls were coming through.