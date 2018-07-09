Engines stolen

ERIN fishermen are calling on Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon to protect them from criminal elements while they are out at sea trying to make a living to feed their families.

On Wednesday and Thursday, while fishing in waters off Palo Seco, fishermen were held up and robbed of three boat engines valued over $100,000.

The first incident happened around 8 pm on Thursday when the fisherman were in a pirouge named Chavez 9 just off the area known as Big Tree, when they were held up by Spanish-speaking men and robbed of two engines.

Fortunately for the men they were able to contact the owner of the boat who came and rescued them at sea.

The fishermen later made a report to the Erin Police station.

Then on Thursday night, while fishing in waters near the same area, another group of fishermen were also held up and robbed of their engine and left to drift at sea.

They were rescued by other fishermen.

In light of several such incidents over the past few months the fishermen are calling on the authorities to protect them as they go about their business of earning a living.

The fishermen say if the Coast Guard patrols the sea they would be able to stop much of the illicit activities taking place along the southern and south western coastlines and they in turn would be protected from the pirates.

Calls to the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon for a response were unsuccessful.