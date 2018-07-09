N Touch
Monday 9 July 2018
Letters to the Editor

Condolences on Dyette’s passing

THE EDITOR: The TT Olympic Committee extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and local volleyball fraternity on the passing of former national indoor and beach volleyball player Ayanna Dyette.

Ayanna’s enthusiasm, commitment and love for her family, friends and country, her passion for the sport of volleyball, her pride and joy in representing her country have left an indelible and positive impression on everyone who knew and met her.

Her courageous battle and indomitable will in the face of her illness, her unwavering faith and trust in God provided inspiration to those who knew her.

May she rest in peace.

BRIAN LEWIS,

president, TTOC

