Coconut vendor held with coke still at hospital

A 55-YEAR-OLD coconut vendor who was held on Sunday with a quantity of cocaine rocks and paraphernalia used to cut and weigh the illicit drug was still warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital under police guard.

On Sunday at 2 am, officers of the PoS CID acting on information went to the man’s coconut cart at the Queen's Park Savannah which they searched and found the illicit drugs hidden among empty coconut shells.

He was arrested and placed in a cell at the St Clair police station. The man later complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the city hospital.

He was treated and warded with one of his hands handcuffed to the metal rails of the bed. He was expected to be charged yesterday with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate later this week.