Cocaine in coconut cart Vendor held near QRC

A 55-YEAR-OLD coconut vendor was arrested during a joint exercise with officers of the Port of Spain CID and Task Force early yesterday morning for trafficking cocaine around the Queen’s Park Savannah, near Queen’s Royal College.

Sources revealed that shortly before 2 am, officers of the St Clair/Woodbrook Police Station led by acting Inspector Badry, observed the vendor acting suspiciously and searched the cart he was using to sell the fruits. Investigators confirmed that a quantity of cocaine and other paraphernalia used to cut the drugs were found inside. It is believed the vendor sold the drugs to vagrants in and around the uptown Port of Spain and Woodbrook areas.

Officers reportedly took the man to the St Clair/Woodbrook Police Station for processing but complained of feeling unwell while in a holding cell at the station. The suspect who is diabetic, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Investigators confirmed they have received numerous reports of the man’s activities and conducted surveillance on his activities for weeks before his arrest. Senior officers said the man’s activities first aroused suspicion when he was observed in the early hours of the morning after other vendors had left for the day.

Investigators suspect the coconut vendor may be part of a wider drug ring and vowed to maintain a more visible presence throughout the area.