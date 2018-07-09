CDA board member vows more stringent security after triple murder

CDA police look at the Chaguaramas, Boardwalk murder crime scene, where 3 men were killed on Sunday evening. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 09-07-2019

Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Board member Robert Cezaire expressed concern after Sunday night's shooting which claimed the lives of three bathers and left an eight-year-old boy hospitalised along the Chaguaramas Boardwalk and promised an increase in security throughout Chaguaramas.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Cezaire extended condolences to the families of the victims and said senior officer with the CDA Police Simon Lendore has already engaged in discussions with Divisional Commander of the Western Division and acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams for additional security.

He said he also had intentions of speaking with senior officials from the defence force to discuss what additional security they could provide to make the peninsula area a safer place for visitors.