BLOODWALK Shock after gunmen kill 3, wound 5 in Chaguaramas

Kedel Osborne, shot dead at the boadwalk in Chaguaramas.

A HEAVY silence fell over the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday as relatives of Andrew Francis, Kedel Osborne and Fabien Williams waited to identify their bodies after they were shot dead at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk on Sunday night.

Around 7.15 pm, two gunmen opened fire on a group of limers on the boardwalk, killing three people and wounding six others including a little boy.

The intended target of the attackers is believed to have been Williams, who was said to be a member of the Muslim gang based in Sea View Terrace, Carenage, sworn enemies of another gang from Haig Street.

Speaking with Newsday at the centre, Francis’s common-law wife Patricia Chang said her three-week-old daughter Asia is now fatherless and believes Francis was killed simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Francis’s niece Joanna Crawford said that after hearing the news Chang and her three children began crying. Francis, 39, who was from Mamoral Number 2, was visiting friends at the beach yesterday.

His sister Margaret Logan told Newsday her brother was killed three months to the day after their mother’s death and she was heartbroken at the news.

“It’s really hard. Today would have been three months since our mother died from heart failure, and to know this happened was all the more difficult.

“He was a good man, a gardener. He liked working with his hands. We are all trying to cope with the loss.” Newsday also spoke to Peaches Eve, mother of 21-year-old Kedel Osborne from Sea View Terrace, who was considered a priority suspect in the murder of Neil James in May.

However, his family denied this and said Osborne was killed because of his friendship with residents from Haig Street. They believe gang members who were monitoring him were tipped off about where he was.

A relative said, “He basically got shot and killed for talking to someone. Guys from one area aren’t supposed to have friends and talk to guys from another where we are.

“Some of the fellas who were watching him told the others that he was liming with his friends by the boardwalk and they came and got them.” Eve described her son as a “hustler” and said despite previous incidents with the law, he was working to change his life for the better.

Newsday tried unsuccessfully to speak with relatives of Fabien Williams.

At the boardwalk yesterday, bathers said they were not fazed by Sunday’s shooting and while they are concerned over the incident, they had come to accept such shootings.

One said, “These things happen. We can’t stop living our lives because this came and happened. I mean, we are always careful with how we carry about ourselves and where we choose to live, but we can’t stop things like these from happening. It’s a part of life.”

The area where the shooting occurred is a short distance away from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) police post.

Senior Western Division police said while no arrests have been made, they are continuing investigations and are working closely with the Homicide Bureau Region I. The five injured people were wounded in their shoulders, forearms and legs. Investigators said they are in serious but stable condition, including eight-year-old Jakeem Moses.