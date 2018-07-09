Arouca man executed at home

File photo.

A 35-year-old Arouca man was executed at his Seventh Street, Five Rivers, Arouca home on Sunday night.

His killer shot him once to the back of the head and fled the scene.

At around 11.30 pm, Andy Nagessar was asleep when men broke down a door and entered the bedroom. They fled the scene in a waiting car after shooting him.

Relatives who were awoken by the commotion found Nagessar bleeding from the head. Arouca police and a district medical officer were called to the scene and the body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

Police said yesterday they were trying to secure surveillance footage to assist them in identifying the killers. Investigators said Nagessar was a suspect in several shootings and other serious crimes in the Northern Division.