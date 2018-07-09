Army major laid to rest

A 38-year-old army major who was found dead at his Paul Augustus Trace, Cunupia home on June 29, has been laid to rest.

Aaron John, who had been assigned to Camp Ogden at the time of his death and had served for 17 years and nine months, was laid to rest following a funeral service last Thursday at St Augustine RC Church, Cunupia, Defence Force Public Affairs Officer Flight Lieutenant Monique Sprott reported. A military procession was held for him from the bottom of Long Circular Road to the Military Cemetery at Long Circular.

John was last seen alive on June 28 by relatives, but a female relative who tried to contact him on Thursday became worried and went to his home around 7.15 pm. She found his body in a corridor off the living room.

Cunupia police were called and the body taken to the Forensic Science Centre. Police had ruled out foul play in John's death but the Defence Force said the cause was yet to be determined. John's colleagues received counselling following his death.