Amend the Litter Act

THE EDITOR: Time to take legislation to Parliament to amend the Litter Act, put tickets in the hands of litter wardens and make the fines more draconian.

I always question why we take so long to bring legislation to Parliament. If it is shortage of staff in the legal drafting department, it can be given in contract. The fastest piece of legislation passed in this country was the Industrial Stabilisation Act.

DESMOND THOMPSON, Guapo