10 graduate from AFETT programme

AFETT president Yolande Agard-Simmons, far left, and deputy PS in the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Susan Shurland, second from right, with graduates and mentors of the AFETT REACH menorship programme at Maracas Community Centre, Maracas Bay on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TEN young women from along the North Coast graduated from the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT) REACH Mentorship Programme on Saturday.

Monique Charles, Shakura Charles, Philina Estrado, Rianna Jadoo, Resa Jadoo, Maya Salina, Jeanissa Janet, Ariel Craig, Shania Valentine, and Issica Matthews spent four Saturdays with AFETT mentors who trained them how to have a vision, about basic goal-setting, the power of effective communication, how to prepare for a job interview, and more.

The girls who were from Blanchisseuse, Morne La Croix, Brasso Seco, Las Cuevas , La Fillette and Maracas Bay beamed with pride as they received their certificates at the Maracas Community Centre, Maracas Bay, in front of their family and friends.

In operation since 2010, REACH was designed to create meaningful change in female students between the ages of 15 and 17 years, by enhancing recognition of their self-worth and developing in them the key skills required for them to create a better and fuller life for themselves. In 2016, AFETT partnered with the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts to take the Programme to various communities.

Speaking at the event, AFETT president Yolande Agard-Simmons said, “Today’s generation of young people is the largest in history. They are more educated, more active, more connected than ever before. And like the young ones here with us, they have high aspirations for the future.

They are a powerful force... However, converting this potential into reality requires effort and investment.”

She said the programme was one of AFETT’s intentional efforts and activities for young women to enhance their interests, skills, and abilities, and hoped it provided them with practical guidance to meet life’s challenges.

Delivering the feature address, deputy PS in the ministry, Susan Shurland, told the graduates programmes such as REACH would help them bridge the gap between their life of technology and social media, and real life. She said they were given the tools to help them with their next step so it was up to them to step wisely.