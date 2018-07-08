Trendsetter Hawks claw Parkites in Republic Youth finals

In the U12 division, Trendsetter Hawks goal scorer Antonio Sealey (green) has a shot on goal with QPCC defender Matthew Barrington on his trail, during the finals of the Republic Bank Youth Cup at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Trend Setters won 2-1.

TRENDSETTER HAWKS I registered a pair of victories over Queen’s Park, in the Under-12 and Under-16 finals, as the 2018 edition of the Republic Bank National Youth Football League ended at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

In the Under-12 decider, Trendsetter Hawks I registered a 2-1 win over Queen’s Park Blue. Antonio Sealy put Hawks I ahead after 16 minutes but Addae Paponette levelled the scores in the 38th.

However, Hawks I were rewarded with the game-winner courtesy of Jaden McShine in the 45th.

The Under-16 final between Hawks I and Queen’s Park was another hard-fought affair, with Hawks I prevailing 1-0 after Josiah Edwards found the back of the net in the 59th. The most one-sided result came in the Under-14 division, as Trincity Nationals blanked Tobago-based squad Jaric Titans 3-0. Omari Flanders got the opening items for Trincity, in the 16th and 37th, and Keshawn Lashley put the icing on the cake with a 45th minute penalty.

In related news, the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) of the various age groups, for the 2018 season (league and knockout), were announced.

Paponette of Queen’s Park Blue was the top competitor in the Under-12 section, Flanders was the MVP in the Under-14 division and Edwards took home the Under-16 MVP award.