Lianna: Constituents deserve the best

UNC Belmont East candidate Lianna Babb-Gonzales, right, and Barataria candidate Sharon Maraj Dahram at the UNC Monday night forum, Don Miguel Hindu School, San Juan on June 16. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Lianna Babb-Gonzales, the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Belmont East in next Monday’s local government by-election, says residents in the electoral district deserve the best.

She said this is one of the reasons why she intends to implement a Work to Live programme in which residents, as far as possible, can secure jobs within the community instead of being overlooked.

“I want to be able to partner with the businessmen in the community so they can hire the people from the community rather than people from the outside,” Babb-Gonzales, 45, told Sunday Newsday.

She predicted the initiative would benefit young people already seeking employment as well as those who have expressed an interest in helping to build the community.

Babb-Gonzales believes it would also help to reduce stigmatisation, which many residents have experienced over the years.

The candidate, an avid community worker, said Belmont East also was in urgent need of a consistent water supply in some areas.

“Water has been a major issue that I have been hearing on the campaign trail and it is the truth.”

Babb-Gonzales, who owns Princerella’s Nursery and Kindergarten School, on Belmont Circular Road, said she has long complained to the Water and Sewerage Authority about the situation.

She said it was only when she began campaigning that the water was restored.

“For almost two years, we had problems with water and when you called WASA, they would put you on this long list. And when you called them to let them know you are waiting for the water, nobody used to respond.”

Claiming that crime is not a major problem in the district, Babb-Gonzales said she would still establish a community rapid watch initiative in which residents can liaise closely with police.

“Crime is an issue all over the country. But people in the area have not really complained about burglaries or people robbing them in the streets.”

She said the majority of robberies occur in an area known as the Terrace where there are no streetlights.

During her walkabouts, Babb-Gonzales said people also have complained about slipshod garbage collection practices and unmaintained, empty properties.

The mother of three said she was undaunted by the fact that she is seeking representation in a traditional People’s National Movement stronghold.

“I am aware of that but it does not affect how I think. I am a person who does the best that I could regardless of the challenges or negative vibes.

“I always think positively at whatever I choose to do. I trust in God to do whatever for me.”

She said the response to her campaign has been excellent.

“I have received a warm welcome from Day One and it has grown as the days went by Everybody has been showing me support at cottage meetings and other events.”

Babb-Gonzales said she has made it her business to not just tell residents about her plans for the area but listen to their concerns.