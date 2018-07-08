Delivery truck recovered minutes after theft

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Quick-thinking and swift action from members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) this morning led to the recovery of a delivery truck only two minutes after it was reported stolen from the Port of Port of Spain.

At around 10.15 am, the truck, a white, two tonne Mitsubishi with license plate TBM 4166, containing hospital items, was in queue waiting to board a vessel to Tobago when it was taken by two men and driven off the lot.

The truck's driver was nearby and told the port management, who then called the police.

At around 10.17 am officers of the IATF led by Sgt Mohammed reportedly found the vehicle abandoned on 17th Street, Beetham with its cargo still inside.

No arrests have been made, however investigators are questioning residents to locate the suspects.