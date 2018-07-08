Coconut vendor arrested for cocaine trafficking near QRC

A 55-year-old coconut vendor was arrested during a joint exercise between members of the Port of Spain CID and Task Force early this morning for trafficking cocaine around the Queen's Park Savannah, near Queen's Royal College.

Shortly before 2 am, officers from St Clair/ Woodbrook Police Station led by acting Inspector Badry, noticed the vendor acting suspiciously and searched his cart.

Police found cocaine and other paraphernalia used to cut the drugs. They believe the vendor sold the drugs to vagrants in and around Woodbrook.

Police reportedly took the man to St Clair/ Woodbrook Police Station for processing but he complained of feeling unwell while in a holding cell at the station.

He was taken for medical treatment.