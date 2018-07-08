Ansa McAL celebrates 409 employees

Some of them have dedicated half their lives, maybe even more to build a life and career with the Ansa McAL group of companies. Their loyalty has not gone unnoticed.

On Friday evening, 409 employees of the group were honoured for their longstanding service to the group. According to Ansa McAL executive chairman A Norman Sabga, collectively these employees had served over 10,660 years in the automotive, manufacturing, beverage, distribution, financial, media, retail and services sector. The conglomerate honoured these employees during a long service award ceremony held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Sabga said not many companies could boast about or celebrate this kind of ceremony.

He said they not only celebrated individual excellence, but recognised the examples of loyalty and commitment set by the employees being honoured. “We have a culture. Some countries fail because they have weak institutions.

The strength of each department makes the organisation strong.

Invest in our company,” Sabga said. “We have an opportunity to awaken the spirit of Ansa McAL in all of us. Allow yourselves to acknowledge that you are invaluable to us.”

He said they must continue to commit to excellence and be active ambassadors to the group. Sabga said there was no alternative to high aspirations, courage, confidence and excellence in execution as thy competed with the global best to leave a better society to their children.

He challenged employees to define their success not just by their years of service, but begin a self realisation and live up to their own measures with passion and commitment.